CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Both CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 8 0.82 N/A 0.84 9.81 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CNX Resources Corporation and Lilis Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources Corporation has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. CNX Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.