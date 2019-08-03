CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.77 N/A 0.84 9.81 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNX Resources Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

CNX Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CNX Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares and 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares. 1.4% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has weaker performance than CNX Resources Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.