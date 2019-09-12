CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Contrasting side by side

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.89 N/A 0.84 9.81 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.32 N/A 0.46 4.12

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CNX Resources Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Volatility & Risk

CNX Resources Corporation’s current beta is 0.65 and it happens to be 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation has -28.02% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.