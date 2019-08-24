CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNX Resources Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.20% 2.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CNX Resources Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation N/A 9 9.81 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

CNX Resources Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CNX Resources Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 87.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNX Resources Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend while CNX Resources Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CNX Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources Corporation is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors CNX Resources Corporation’s rivals beat CNX Resources Corporation.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.