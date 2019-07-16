CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Contrasting side by side

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.80 N/A 0.84 10.94 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.70 N/A 0.28 15.04

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNX Resources Corporation is currently more affordable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CNX Resources Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 55.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation was more bearish than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.