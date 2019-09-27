CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Comparing side by side

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 8 0.32 185.44M 0.84 9.81 EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.24 577.83M 5.79 14.82

Table 1 demonstrates CNX Resources Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CNX Resources Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than EOG Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNX Resources Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 2,386,615,186.62% 4.2% 2.2% EOG Resources Inc. 745,779,556.01% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.65 beta indicates that CNX Resources Corporation is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, EOG Resources Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation. Its rival EOG Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. EOG Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CNX Resources Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $101.43, which is potential 35.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNX Resources Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.5% respectively. CNX Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation was more bearish than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats CNX Resources Corporation.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.