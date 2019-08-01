CNX Resources (CNX) Reaches $7.47 After 8.00% Down Move; Shapiro Capital Management Lowered By $1.28 Billion Its Entegris (ENTG) Stake

The stock of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 1.44 million shares traded. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 48.11% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 08/03/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 27/04/2018 – CNX PRELIM 1Q REV. $471M-$521M INCL CNXM 3RD PARTY,EST. $395.8M; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources 1Q EPS $2.35; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: CNX Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms 2018 Production Guidance of About 500 Bcfe-525 Bcfe; 09/05/2018 – Tigera Secures and Monitors Modernized Applications With the Release of CNX 2.1; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Adjusted 2018 Ebitdax Attributable to CNX of $825M-$850M; 07/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC CNX.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $21; 03/05/2018 – CNX RESPOURCES – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME $495.7 MLN VS $319.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources 1Q Rev $495.7MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.40B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CNX worth $112.16 million less.

More notable recent CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CNX Resources Stock Is Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNX Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CNX Resources Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CNX Reports Second Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 and 2020 Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production , and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. It has a 5.01 P/E ratio. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.