CNX Resources (CNX) Is At $7.40 Formed Wedge; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Sentiment Is 1.74

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 33 funds opened new or increased positions, while 19 sold and decreased their stakes in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) formed wedge down with $7.18 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.40 share price. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.30 million shares traded. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 43.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 03/05/2018 – CNX RESPOURCES – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME $495.7 MLN VS $319.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Total 2018 Cap Expenditures Attributable to CNX of About $790M-$915M; 16/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Shirley-Pennsboro System from CNX Resources Corporation; 27/04/2018 – CNX Resources Sees 1Q Rev $471M-$521M; 03/05/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION QTRLY SHR $2.35; 08/03/2018 – CNX PACT HAS INITIAL BORROWING BASE $2.5B, MAY BOOST UP TO $3B; 24/05/2018 – Shell, Eclipse, CNX Resources Fill 2018 DUG East Speaker Line-Up; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cnx Resources’ New Notes B3; Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES BOOSTED REVOLVER LENDER COMMITMENTS TO $2.1B; 27/04/2018 – CNX Resources Sees 1Q Net $518M-Net $573M

The stock decreased 5.49% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 17,167 shares traded or 46.75% up from the average. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 13.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Timberland Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Timberland Bancorp’s Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 26% to $0.72 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $223.87 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. Another trade for 198,000 shares valued at $1.50M was made by LANIGAN BERNARD JR on Wednesday, May 29. $70,000 worth of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) was bought by Clarkson J. Palmer on Wednesday, June 12.