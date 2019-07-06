CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners LP 16 3.43 N/A 1.96 7.85 Western Midstream Partners LP 31 6.53 N/A 1.53 19.95

In table 1 we can see CNX Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CNX Midstream Partners LP. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CNX Midstream Partners LP is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. In other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CNX Midstream Partners LP are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Western Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. CNX Midstream Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CNX Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 15.81% and its average price target is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares and 23.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares. About 0.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Midstream Partners LP 4.27% 0.79% -2.97% -14.84% -20.93% -5.53% Western Midstream Partners LP 2.25% -12.61% -2.66% 0.4% -15.8% 9.7%

For the past year CNX Midstream Partners LP has -5.53% weaker performance while Western Midstream Partners LP has 9.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP beats CNX Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 11 factors.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.