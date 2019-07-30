CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) to pay $0.39 on Aug 14, 2019; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Sentiment Is 1.2

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 324 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 271 reduced and sold their equity positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 96.06 million shares, down from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 25 to 20 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 224 Increased: 234 New Position: 90.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is expected to pay $0.39 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:CNXM) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s current price of $14.29 translates into 2.70% yield. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 367,389 shares traded or 58.14% up from the average. CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has declined 20.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNXM News: 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Adjusted 2018 Ebitdax Attributable to CNX of $825M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners: New Facility Increases Borrowing Capacity to $600 Million; 19/04/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS CNXM.N -BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER, CNX MIDSTREAM GP LLC, HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3245 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Shirley-Pennsboro System From CNX Resources Corp; 05/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – TO USE PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND ACQUISITION OF CNX RESOURCE’S 95% INTEREST IN SHIRLEY-PENNSBORO GATHERING SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners Amends Gas Gathering Agreements With HG Energy and CNX; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWS TO EXPAND BORROWING CAPACITY TO $850 MLN, MATURES ON MARCH 8, 2023; 05/03/2018 CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CNX MIDSTREAM FINANCE CORP., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CNX MIDSTREAM, WILL SERVE AS CO-ISSUER OF NOTES; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CREDIT FACILITY EXPANDS CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY BY $350 MLN TO $600 MLN

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company has market cap of $910.71 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 9.72% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 67,887 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 34,361 shares or 9.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 6.32% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $61.04 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

The stock increased 0.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $529.61. About 327,322 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

