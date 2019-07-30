CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Reaches $15.20 After 9.00% Up Move; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Sentiment Is 1.32

The stock of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 418,344 shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has declined 20.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNXM News: 05/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Total 2018 Cap Expenditures Attributable to CNX of About $790M-$915M; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT – DILUTED $0.40; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INCLUDES AMENDMENT OF CNXM’S GAS GATHERING AGREEMENTS WITH BOTH HG AND CNX; 08/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners: New Facility Increases Borrowing Capacity to $600 Million; 03/05/2018 – Correct: CNX Midstream Partners 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners Amends Gas Gathering Agreements With HG Energy and CNX; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CREDIT FACILITY EXPANDS CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY BY $350 MLN TO $600 MLNThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $969.03M company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $16.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CNXM worth $87.21 million more.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 79 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 60 sold and trimmed positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 34.61 million shares, up from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company has market cap of $969.03 million. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gathering assets comprised a network of 254 miles of gathering pipelines with an average daily throughput of approximately 1,354 BBtu/d; and 17 compression and dehydration facilities. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. It also operates 2 condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.22 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

