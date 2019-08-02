CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Is At $14.68 Formed Wedge; Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Masco (MAS) Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 39,996 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 291,600 shares with $11.46M value, down from 331,596 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 781,464 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 14.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 113 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 63,918 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 465,771 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 64,082 shares. 418,137 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 99,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 97,785 shares. Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.28% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amp Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 129,782 shares. Rampart Invest Communication Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Guggenheim Ltd has 50,056 shares. National Pension owns 430,353 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 94,621 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Costar Group In (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 5,876 shares to 7,269 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Asa Gold (NYSE:ASA) stake by 57,900 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.