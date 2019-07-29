CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Hahn Capital Management Lowered Hexcel (IEX) Holding

Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.95% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CNXM’s profit would be $31.23M giving it 7.40 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, CNX Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 4.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 386,626 shares traded or 68.21% up from the average. CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has declined 20.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNXM News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: CNX Midstream Partners 1Q Net $33.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CNX Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNXM); 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT – DILUTED $0.40; 19/04/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS CNXM.N -BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER, CNX MIDSTREAM GP LLC, HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3245 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWS TO EXPAND BORROWING CAPACITY TO $850 MLN, MATURES ON MARCH 8, 2023; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INCLUDES AMENDMENT OF CNXM’S GAS GATHERING AGREEMENTS WITH BOTH HG AND CNX; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Adjusted 2018 Ebitdax Attributable to CNX of $825M-$850M; 05/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CO ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 05/03/2018 CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CNX MIDSTREAM FINANCE CORP., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CNX MIDSTREAM, WILL SERVE AS CO-ISSUER OF NOTES

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Hexcel (IEX) stake by 64.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 120,373 shares as Hexcel (IEX)’s stock rose 8.09%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 65,141 shares with $9.88 billion value, down from 185,514 last quarter. Hexcel now has $12.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 628,807 shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 165 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 81,792 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 11,771 shares. Diversified Tru invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,752 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability reported 251,874 shares. 822 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. 866,810 were accumulated by Champlain Investment Prns Ltd. Cushing Asset Lp holds 12,539 shares. Intl Inc Ca has 0.23% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 12,991 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 3,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) stake by 1,726 shares to 194,848 valued at $27.78B in 2019Q1. It also upped Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 4,945 shares and now owns 425,984 shares. Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.53M for 28.91 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is -1.47% below currents $168.81 stock price. Idex Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company has market cap of $924.10 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It has a 7.4 P/E ratio. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

