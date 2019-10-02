Cnooc LTD Sponsored Adr (CEO) Valuation Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake; Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $845,920

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 6.38M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (CEO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 33,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.74. About 54,338 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Boosts Dividend, Reserves While Writedowns Punish Profits; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – WU GUANGQI RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – IT INTENDED TO OFFER, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, GUARANTEED NOTES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Changes in Directors; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LIKELY TO HOLD SECOND LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE NEXT MONTH; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Other; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC CARGOES WILL BE DELIVERED FROM NINGBO TERMINAL

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.29M for 98.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,260 shares to 161,280 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Polo Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 375,000 were reported by Maplelane Llc. Jacobs & Ca accumulated 13,455 shares. 133,491 were accumulated by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. Fiera Corp holds 0% or 36,598 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,419 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.17M shares. Millennium Ltd owns 1.34M shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd holds 0.24% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 31,009 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 235,980 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 140,819 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.29 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Com has 8.20 million shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 448,611 shares. Victory reported 63,419 shares stake. Dsc Advsrs LP owns 6,336 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

