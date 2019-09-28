Cnooc LTD Sponsored Adr (CEO) Stock Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Holding; Ejf Capital Has Increased Position in Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 54,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The hedge fund held 237,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 182,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 6,837 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (CEO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 33,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 162,180 shares traded or 70.69% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 30/05/2018 – CNOOC starts construction of pipeline to connect Dapeng, Shenzhen LNG terminals; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Rating To Proposed Notes Guaranteed By Cnooc Limited; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Pretax Pft CNY36.36B; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit Surges But Below Expectations; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC 2017 net profit surges as oil prices stage recovery; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Changes in Directors; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 22/03/2018 – China passes checks for first bonded LNG tank

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,020 shares to 355,309 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Corporation by 67,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,426 shares, and cut its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORRF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 18.60% more from 3.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cutler Cap Ltd Com holds 68,756 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Company has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). 856 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 6,627 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,223 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 70,506 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 1,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 36,150 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 16,915 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,414 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 12,200 shares stake.

