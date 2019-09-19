Cnooc LTD Sponsored Adr (CEO) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Hillman Co Has Raised Its Position

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $12.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.64. About 845,551 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (CEO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 33,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 21,069 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: CNOOC RTG UNAFFECTED BY 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES OF CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, WHICH WOULD BE GUARANTEED BY CNOOC LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE U.S.A. AND GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs PSCs with Husky; 08/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 30/05/2018 – CNOOC starts construction of pipeline to connect Dapeng, Shenzhen LNG terminals; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 21/03/2018 – China says to have “prudent” oil exploration with Philippines; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Profit Rebounds as Oil Revival Lifts Offshore Producer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,689 shares. Kcm Investment Limited has invested 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors Cabot reported 1.46% stake. Mgmt owns 2,478 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Rbf Cap Lc invested in 2,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.53% or 3,595 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,578 were accumulated by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 683 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 886,139 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% or 1,006 shares in its portfolio. 927,700 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Skylands Cap Ltd Com owns 1,400 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Davis has invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

