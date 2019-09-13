Cnooc LTD (CEO) Stock Price Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Denali Advisors Has Upped Stake in Kelly Services Cl A (KELYA) by $377,780 as Valuation Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kelly Services Cl A (KELYA) by 20757.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 14,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.38% . The institutional investor held 14,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 70 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kelly Services Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 86,120 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Rev $1.40B; 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Kelly Services® Elects New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Kelly Services® Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Names Nicolae Boariu as National Substitute Teacher of the Year 2018; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q EPS 74c; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES INC – WITH GERALD ADOLPH’S ADDITION, KELLY SERVICES’ BOARD HAS 10 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Kelly Services Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 46,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.61M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $151.09. About 37,807 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: NO PLAN TO CHANGE CAPEX TARGET; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC SIGNS PRODUCTION-SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited: Reserve and Profit Significantly Increased, Net Profit Greatly Improved; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE U.S.A. AND GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-And-Gas Output 470.2 Million BOE; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: CNOOC Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By 2017 Results; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-and-Gas Sales CNY151.89 Billion Vs. CNY121.33 Billion Year Earlier

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Inphi Corporation’s (NYSE:IPHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Graham Holdings Company’s (NYSE:GHC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE:BRK.A) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,805 shares to 371,084 shares, valued at $401.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 87,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).