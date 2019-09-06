Cnooc LTD (CEO) Stake Held by Oaktree Capital Management Lp; As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Decreased Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 28,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 344,381 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 315,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $152.2. About 37,288 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: CNOOC RTG UNAFFECTED BY 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF GUARANTEED NOTES OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – WU GUANGQI RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs PSCs with Husky; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LNG SALE PRICE ‘RELATIVELY LOW’ COMPARED WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS – EXCHANGE OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – China’s Big Oil Revival Rolls On as Investors Eye Cnooc Rewards; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 29/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC, a Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer, said Thursday its net profit in 2017 surged as higher oil prices boosted sales. Net profit was 24.68 billion yuan ($3

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.72. About 526,150 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (Prn) by 8.40M shares to 7.95M shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (Prn) by 14.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.06M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).

