Cnooc LTD (CEO) Market Valuation Declined While Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $444,720; Centene (CNC) Holder Cortland Associates Has Lifted Its Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 346,997 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.11M, up from 344,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 52,608 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 11/04/2018 – Some CNOOC LNG cargoes will be sold on Shanghai gas exchange next week; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY NET INCOME 24.68B YUAN, EST. 30.99B YUAN; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC SELLS 60,000 T OF LNG FOR JULY DELIVERY, 30,000 T FOR SEPTEMBER DELIVERY IN INAUGURAL SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE AUCTION -EXCHANGE OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LIKELY TO HOLD SECOND LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE NEXT MONTH; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER; 20/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Weizhou 6-13 Oilfield Commences Production; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Changes in Directors

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.17M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 9,279 shares to 547,573 shares, valued at $47.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Did You Acquire Centene Before July 2, 2015? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Investigation Against Centene Corporation – GuruFocus.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,226 shares. Franklin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 555,304 shares. 5,811 are held by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 31,384 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 72 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 7,600 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested in 23,670 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Associates Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.28M shares. Gam Ag has 11,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,191 shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,418 shares. South State owns 27,785 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sun Life Financial Incorporated owns 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp by 7,104 shares to 2,402 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn).