Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holding Has Increased by Marietta Investment Partners Llc; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Upped Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $145.14. About 17,118 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES OF CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, WHICH WOULD BE GUARANTEED BY CNOOC LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL: LIVE; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC SIGNS PRODUCTION-SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE U.S.A. AND GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – 18 BIDDERS TOOK PART IN CNOOC’S LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE; VOLUME SOLD OUT WITHIN 30 MINS OF OPENING – CNOOC OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.30 PER SHARE

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 465,619 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares to 89,496 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

