Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shares Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,776 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.88 million, up from 182,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $166.71. About 41,541 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 4.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 29/03/2018 – CNOOC LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.30 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-And-Gas Output 470.2 Million BOE; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC YEAR-END RESERVES AT 4.84B BBLS; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs Production-Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil Operations (China) Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Rating To Proposed Notes Guaranteed By Cnooc Limited; 10/05/2018 – EQUATORIAL GUINEA IN TALKS TO SELL LNG OUTPUT TO FRANCE’S TOTAL, CHINA’S CNOOC, TRADER VITOL, RUSSIA’S LUKOIL AND SHELL; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Also Issue US$1 Billion Bonds Due 2028 at 4.375%; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: SEE CHALLENGES IN ACHIEVING 70-80B YUAN CAPEX TARGET

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 194,362 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Rejoins Russell 3000 and added to Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SNCR – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Summary, Stock Quote and News – Benzinga” on October 09, 2016. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Teams with Rackspace to Resell Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Portfolio of Leading International Customers – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% stake. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 36,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 11,507 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 34,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc reported 19,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us Retail Bank De owns 18,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 25,610 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 110,120 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Raymond James Associate stated it has 221,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s (NYSE:ARGO) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Names Andy Polansky Chairman & CEO of Constituency Management Group (CMG) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.