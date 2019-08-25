Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Holding; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Lowered Its Argan (AGX) Stake by $686,000; Stock Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.18 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 115,520 shares traded or 38.52% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit CNY24.68 Billion; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 18/04/2018 – 18 BIDDERS TOOK PART IN CNOOC’S LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE; VOLUME SOLD OUT WITHIN 30 MINS OF OPENING – CNOOC OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 22/03/2018 – China passes checks for first bonded LNG tank; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Boosts Dividend, Reserves While Writedowns Punish Profits; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – AGGREGATE PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT US$1,437.5 MLN

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 89,387 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 26,065 shares to 764,409 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,831 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

