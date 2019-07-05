CNOOC Limited (CEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE)

Since CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 170 0.00 N/A 17.29 9.90 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CNOOC Limited’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s 3.56 beta is the reason why it is 256.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CNOOC Limited and Obsidian Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 32.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.36% -8.4% 1.01% -0.12% -4.93% 12.29% Obsidian Energy Ltd. -0.2% 0.96% -19.4% -52.44% -74.13% -26.82%

For the past year CNOOC Limited had bullish trend while Obsidian Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats Obsidian Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.