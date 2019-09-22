CNOOC Limited (CEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 167 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63 ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 3.38 N/A 0.32 5.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ECA Marcellus Trust I appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNOOC Limited. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CNOOC Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that CNOOC Limited is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ECA Marcellus Trust I on the other hand, has 1.67 beta which makes it 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNOOC Limited and ECA Marcellus Trust I has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 3.1%. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has 66.86% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86%

For the past year CNOOC Limited was less bullish than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 10 factors.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.