CNOOC Limited (CEO) Reaches $141.46 Formed H&S; ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL COMMON SHARES (ZMWYF) Shorts Up By 250%

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZMWYF) had an increase of 250% in short interest. ZMWYF’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 400 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 0 days are for ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZMWYF)’s short sellers to cover ZMWYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0702 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CNOOC Limited (CEO) formed H&S with $134.39 target or 5.00% below today’s $141.46 share price. CNOOC Limited (CEO) has $63.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 115,520 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Oper Pft CNY37.05B; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – 18 BIDDERS TOOK PART IN CNOOC’S LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE; VOLUME SOLD OUT WITHIN 30 MINS OF OPENING – CNOOC OFFICIAL; 10/05/2018 – EQUATORIAL GUINEA IN TALKS TO SELL LNG OUTPUT TO FRANCE’S TOTAL, CHINA’S CNOOC, TRADER VITOL, RUSSIA’S LUKOIL AND SHELL; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit CNY24.68 Billion; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: CNOOC Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Pretax Pft CNY36.36B; 25/04/2018 – CNOOC LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF GUARANTEED NOTES OFFERING

ZoomAway Travel Inc. provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. The company has market cap of $3.04 million. It offers a proprietary hotel software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Multivision Communications Corp. and changed its name to ZoomAway Travel Inc. in September 2016.