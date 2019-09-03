CNOOC Limited (CEO) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 169 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CNOOC Limited and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

CNOOC Limited has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on the other hand, has 3.18 beta which makes it 218.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CNOOC Limited is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. CNOOC Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNOOC Limited and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 72.9% respectively. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 12.24% -22.01% -88.12% -85.88% -95.78% -83.01%

For the past year CNOOC Limited had bullish trend while Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.