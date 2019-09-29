CNOOC Limited (CEO) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) Contrasting side by side

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 151 0.00 158.74M 17.17 9.63 Enerplus Corporation 7 0.13 230.19M 1.14 5.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Enerplus Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNOOC Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. CNOOC Limited has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Enerplus Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CNOOC Limited and Enerplus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 105,391,050.33% 13.4% 8.1% Enerplus Corporation 3,283,737,517.83% 19.8% 12%

Risk and Volatility

CNOOC Limited is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Enerplus Corporation’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CNOOC Limited is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Enerplus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CNOOC Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enerplus Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNOOC Limited and Enerplus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 28.3%. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year CNOOC Limited had bullish trend while Enerplus Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats Enerplus Corporation on 8 of the 13 factors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.