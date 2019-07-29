CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) EPS Estimated At $0.48; SJW (SJW) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. CNO’s profit would be $76.81M giving it 8.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 17.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 694,387 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners; 05/03/2018 Navy News Stand: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – NEAL SCHNEIDER IS RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C, EST. 43C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNO Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNO); 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Raises Dividend to 10c; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Forbes Names CNO Financial Group Among America’s Best Midsize Employers 2018

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 53 cut down and sold holdings in SJW Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SJW Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNO Financial Group Names Vice Presidents in Finance and IT – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNO Financial names new CFO, new marketing chief – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CNO Financial Group Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 173,323 shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION FROM CWT; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 02/05/2018 – SJW REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CT. WATER; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – ERIC THORNBURG WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEWLY-MERGED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – CA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SJW Corp (SJW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SJW Group Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SJW Group Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SJW Group (SJW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group lower on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Covington Capital Management holds 7.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 933,792 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 89,304 shares.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 36.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.