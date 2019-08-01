CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Accident & Health Insurance company, CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CNO Financial Group Inc. has 97.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 84.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CNO Financial Group Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.15% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CNO Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNO Financial Group Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -1.10% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CNO Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CNO Financial Group Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CNO Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNO Financial Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.63

CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $22, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. The potential upside of the rivals is 32.20%. Given CNO Financial Group Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNO Financial Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CNO Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNO Financial Group Inc. 1.08% 0.54% 3.17% -4.62% -16.7% 13.64% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year CNO Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

CNO Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CNO Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s rivals beat CNO Financial Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet, and telemarketing. The Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.