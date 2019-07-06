CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Shorts at Mustang Bio (MBIO) Raised By 32.04%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) had an increase of 32.04% in short interest. MBIO’s SI was 536,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 32.04% from 406,400 shares previously. With 111,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s short sellers to cover MBIO’s short positions. The SI to Mustang Bio Inc’s float is 3.37%. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is down 52.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MBIO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mustang Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBIO); 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 03/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 9-10; 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27; 09/04/2018 – Mustang Bio at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 30/05/2018 – Mustang Bio Announces Preclinical Data on Potency of its CAR T Cells in Glioblastoma Published in JCI Insight; 15/03/2018 Mustang Bio Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. CNO’s profit would be $80.01 million giving it 8.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 525,809 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 44C; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – APPROVED 11 PCT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: CNO’s Naval History Essay Contest: The Influence of History Upon Seapower; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman of the Board and Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Sharehol; 05/03/2018 Navy News Stand: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MLN VS $1,070.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital. The stock of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, February 13.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. The company has market cap of $140.91 million. The Company’s lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.