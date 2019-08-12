CNO Financial Group (CNO) to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019; Shorts at Mvc Capital (MVC) Raised By 18.24%

Mvc Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC) had an increase of 18.24% in short interest. MVC’s SI was 59,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.24% from 49,900 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Mvc Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC)’s short sellers to cover MVC’s short positions. The SI to Mvc Capital Inc’s float is 0.4%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 3,696 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:CNO) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. CNO Financial Group Inc's current price of $15.65 translates into 0.70% yield. CNO Financial Group Inc's dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $127,718 activity. GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP bought 517 shares worth $4,705. On Monday, July 8 TOKARZ MICHAEL T bought $103,693 worth of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) or 11,068 shares.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private firm recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company has market cap of $166.96 million. The firm seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It has a 35.68 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold MVC Capital, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 35,564 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Rmb Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 30,000 shares. West Family Invests Incorporated accumulated 1.22M shares or 2.77% of the stock. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 27,550 shares. Wynnefield Cap Incorporated owns 1.51M shares. Legal General Public Limited has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 71,631 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 8,060 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 53,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 54,000 shares. Punch And Invest Inc reported 793,405 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.12% or 134,300 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CNO Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold”. The stock of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital.