CNO Financial Group (CNO) to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019; Hendley & Co Has Decreased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position By $2.09 Million

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:CNO) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. CNO Financial Group Inc’s current price of $14.48 translates into 0.76% yield. CNO Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 640,953 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL NAMED DANIEL MAURER AS CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINL GROUP NAMES NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & REPORTS BOOST TO Q; 04/05/2018 – Forbes Names CNO Financial Group Among America’s Best Midsize Employers 2018; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial: Daniel Maurer Elected as Chairma; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 13/03/2018 – CNO WON’T EXTEND BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE NAMING RIGHTS PAST ’19

Hendley & Co Inc decreased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 62.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Hendley & Co Inc holds 24,180 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 65,080 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $27.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.27M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

More notable recent CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNO Financial Names Karen DeToro Chief Actuary – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Support Alzheimer’s Association with $369,000 for Alzheimer’s Research, Care and Support – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bankers Life Center for a Secure Retirement Reveals Caregivers’ Lifestyle Sacrifices and Expectations Ahead of Pending “Silver Tsunami” – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CNO Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.61M for 12.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 8,630 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Natixis has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 277,240 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 9,998 shares stake. Telos Mngmt holds 0.59% or 36,453 shares in its portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt LP reported 30,000 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 4,344 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. Fayez Sarofim reported 300,289 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 94,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advisor Partners Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 14,247 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,844 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 6.40% above currents $52.32 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26.