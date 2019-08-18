CNO Financial Group (CNO) to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019; Css Decreased Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Stake

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:CNO) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. CNO Financial Group Inc’s current price of $14.97 translates into 0.73% yield. CNO Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 1.01M shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial: Daniel Maurer Elected as Chairma; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C, EST. 43C; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – APPROVED 11 PCT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q Rev $1.01B; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CNO Financial Group, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – CNO Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – APPOINTED DANIEL MAURER AS CHAIRMAN

Css Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) stake by 88.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc sold 110,700 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Css Llc holds 13,700 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 124,400 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) now has $28.87B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $109.17’s average target is 5.42% above currents $103.56 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. PiperJaffray maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating.

Css Llc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 13,805 shares to 15,655 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 34,022 shares and now owns 514,521 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was raised too.

