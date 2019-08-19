CNO Financial Group (CNO) to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019; Cable One (CABO) Shorts Lowered By 7.85%

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. CABO’s SI was 179,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 195,000 shares previously. With 64,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)’s short sellers to cover CABO’s short positions. The SI to Cable One Inc’s float is 4.13%. The stock increased 0.77% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1252.01. About 57,467 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – Cable ONE Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Kevin P. Coyle To Retire; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MLN TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; 09/05/2018 – Cable One Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 11 Days; 08/05/2018 – Cable ONE Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE INC – CFO COYLE INTENDS TO RETIRE IN EARLY 2019; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Rev $265.8M

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:CNO) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. CNO Financial Group Inc’s current price of $14.97 translates into 0.73% yield. CNO Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 1.04M shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C; 15/03/2018 – Bankers Life and Alzheimer’s Association Team Up to Raise Awareness For Alzheimer’s disease; 13/03/2018 – CNO WON’T EXTEND BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE NAMING RIGHTS PAST ’19; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MLN VS $1,070.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman of the Board and Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Sharehol; 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q Rev $1.01B; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE

More notable recent Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cable One declares $2.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cable One Inc (CABO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cable One, Inc. (CABO) CEO Julie Laulis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable ONE Inc has $121000 highest and $1090 lowest target. $1138.33’s average target is -9.08% below currents $1252.01 stock price. Cable ONE Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1115 target in Thursday, February 28 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.14 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 46.08 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.