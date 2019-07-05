Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Stock Price Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Lowered by $15.33 Million Its Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.03M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14 million, down from 10.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 528,163 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Which is the Better Dividend Aristocrat, McDonaldâ€™s or Coca-Cola? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl holds 1.78% or 106,093 shares in its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 15,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fil has 2.14 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Ltd Company invested in 10,222 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Df Dent Com Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,613 shares. Baldwin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 5,900 shares. 2,319 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. The Maryland-based Lafayette Invests Inc has invested 1.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 6.17M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 75,943 shares. Whittier Tru holds 251,047 shares. Estabrook Capital Management has 14,706 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 6.07M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 20,405 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior unsecured rating to Baa3 – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley at the CASE Construction Equipment Burlington Plant – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial NV buyback program NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial brands to show sustainable alternatives at the World Biogas Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.