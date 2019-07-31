Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.33 Million Its Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.03 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14M, down from 10.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 1.99 million shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91 million, down from 88,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $11.69 during the last trading session, reaching $618.73. About 252,088 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 69.05 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CoStar Group (CSGP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 469,582 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 58,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments reported 55,402 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.31% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 8,568 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,766 shares. 107,473 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 4 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Manhattan Co owns 1,600 shares. First LP reported 8,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 18,544 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd has 859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 27,015 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Ltd reported 5,343 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 58,094 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).