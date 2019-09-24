Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Market Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Has Raised by $1.06 Million Its Position; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Boosted Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) as Market Value Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 268,092 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 105,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.85 million, up from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 809,053 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 45,067 shares to 4,683 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 30,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades CNH Industrial, Likes Margin Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 500000000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial publishes its 2019 Corporate Calendar NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.