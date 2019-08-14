Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Market Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Boosted Holding by $24.01 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted by $77.30 Million Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 6.58M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.47 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

