Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $15.16 Million as Valuation Declined; Invesco LTD Has Lowered Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake by $662,652

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 165,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 586,763 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, down from 752,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 3.80M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 7.52 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.28 million, down from 9.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 1.09 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $215.75M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 126,882 shares to 235,428 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 237,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

