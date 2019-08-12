Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holder Gabelli Funds Upped Holding; As Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.57 Million Its Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73 million, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 560,784 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 90,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 6.32 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.49 million, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 257,833 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport Mcmoran Copper&Gold C (NYSE:FCX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 953,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PAG).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

