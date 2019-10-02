CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

BidaskScore lowered the shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to a Sell rating in a a report sent to investors and clients on Wednesday morning.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 44.34% above currents $29.84 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Benchmark. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, June 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $41 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 10. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Downgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $47.5000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Barclays New Target: $48.0000 45.0000

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $216.13M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 2.43M shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did CNH Industrial’s (NYSE:CNHI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CNH Industrial today presents the Strategic Business Plan at its Capital Markets Day – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Behind the Wheel: Spotlighting young design talents in China – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial agricultural brands lead at Agritechnica 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Holland Agriculture awarded SITEVI Gold Medal for innovations in grape harvesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.37 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNH Industrial has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 14.44% above currents $9.9 stock price. CNH Industrial had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Baidu Sells Part of Its Ctrip Stake, Ctrip Shares Lose Altitude – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Baidu Wisely Dumps 30% of Its Stake in Ctrip.com for $1 Billion – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip Chairman Meets with Philippine Secretary of Tourism – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.