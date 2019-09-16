Cnh Industrial N V (CNHI) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Stake by $351,630; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increased Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial N V (CNHI) by 64.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 35,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 19,716 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203,000, down from 54,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.82M shares traded or 122.87% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 58,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 402,588 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.00M, up from 343,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $203.96. About 2.04 million shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,637 shares. Mackenzie owns 50,553 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa invested in 14,097 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Highland Management Lp has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 27,900 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Com owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca owns 1,478 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 57,892 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,110 were accumulated by James Investment Research Incorporated. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp accumulated 0.38% or 16,355 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.17% or 20,258 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White International Ltd has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Court Place Advsr Ltd Company reported 13,377 shares. 3,549 are held by Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 2,845 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 559,673 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $60.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 191,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 6,677 shares to 22,986 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc (Holding Co) (NYSE:AFG) by 12,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $216.04M for 17.53 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.