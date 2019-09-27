Cnh Industrial N V (CNHI) Share Price Declined While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position by $351,630; As Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Shares Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 103,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 374,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27M, up from 270,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 68,258 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial N V (CNHI) by 64.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 35,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 19,716 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203,000, down from 54,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 1.17 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 550,079 shares to 455,611 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 159,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,200 shares, and cut its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.04% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 4,420 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 374,150 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 182,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burney Co stated it has 0.31% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Rothschild Company Asset Management Us invested in 0.06% or 115,505 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 527,772 shares. Citadel Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 12,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 374,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com owns 135,903 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 81,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,856 shares to 39,332 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $216.13 million for 15.92 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.