CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Reaches $9.12 Formed H&S; ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (ZMTBF) Sellers Increased By 12.61% Their Shorts

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) formed H&S with $8.57 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.12 share price. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has $12.32B valuation. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 1.34M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN

ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:ZMTBF) had an increase of 12.61% in short interest. ZMTBF’s SI was 38,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.61% from 34,100 shares previously. It closed at $6.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $290.39 million. It offers a range of services and products, including light management components and systems for applications in professional indoor and outdoor lighting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Lighting and Components.

Among 2 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 9.65% above currents $9.12 stock price. CNH Industrial had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report.