CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Reaches $10.64 After 4.00% Up Move; Asure Software (ASUR) Shorts Raised By 5.15%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) had an increase of 5.15% in short interest. ASUR’s SI was 3.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.15% from 3.14M shares previously. With 124,900 avg volume, 27 days are for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s short sellers to cover ASUR’s short positions. The SI to Asure Software Inc’s float is 31.99%. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 453,359 shares traded or 52.16% up from the average. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 61.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – AUSTIN HR WILL FALL UNDER ASURE CONSULTING SERVICES OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79 MLN TO $82 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: No Current Plans to Issue Securities; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $90M-$93M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED;; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

The stock of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 938,518 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps downThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $14.30 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $11.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CNHI worth $571.92M more.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barrington. The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 30,108 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 704,318 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 148,067 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 14,737 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Charles Schwab Inc holds 31,073 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Group Incorporated holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 8,007 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 53,144 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 0% or 12,943 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading holds 0.05% or 26,149 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 12,700 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 339,142 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 879,181 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 108,403 shares.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $157.12 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $403.14 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.30 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.