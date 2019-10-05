CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Circor International Has 1.94 Sentiment

Circor International Inc (CIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 68 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 35 cut down and sold their holdings in Circor International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.42 million shares, down from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Circor International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 45 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report $0.16 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. CNHI’s profit would be $212.62M giving it 15.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, CNH Industrial N.V.’s analysts see -48.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 841,796 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNH Industrial has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 14.10% above currents $9.93 stock price. CNH Industrial had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.20 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $723.62 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.24M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

