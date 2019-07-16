Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Price Declined While Bank Of Italy Upped Stake; Fdx Advisors Stake in Dover Com (DOV) Trimmed by $303,645 as Market Value Rose

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 868,957 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 3,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,241 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 615,793 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14 million. Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of stock.