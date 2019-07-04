Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake Has Raised by Tower Research Capital Trc; Cardinal Capital Management Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 1753.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 43,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,463 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, up from 2,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 938,518 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 11,442 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 775,036 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Sound Shore Management Ct accumulated 1.59M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 201,093 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,562 shares. First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,685 shares. Korea Inv holds 1.46 million shares. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 61,879 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.06% or 3,418 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 6,181 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Co Ny reported 8,685 shares.