Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shares Declined While Element Capital Management Has Raised Position by $662,870; Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by $300,960 as Valuation Rose

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 66,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 282,147 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 215,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 2.14 million shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 135,157 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 132,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 507,637 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 20/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS TEAMS UP WITH HARVARD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION BIOMATERIAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 17/04/2018 – REG-Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Shire rejects latest Takeda offer; Greek parliament ends Novartis bribery probe; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS UPON CLOSURE OF THE OTC JV DIVESTITURE, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, NOVARTIS EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL ONE-TIME NET INCOME GAIN; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”

