Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shareholder Bank Of Italy Upped Its Holding by $7.57 Million as Stock Price Declined; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined While Water Island Capital Lifted Holding by $596,502

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 591,915 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.35. About 614,483 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

